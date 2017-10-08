Glasgow & West Scotland

Crews tackle large fire at Carluke industrial estate

Castlehill Industrial Estate Image copyright Google
Image caption The fire broke out at a premises at the Castlehill Industrial Estate at about 13:20

About 30 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a property in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to premises at Castlehill Industrial Estate in Carluke at about 13:20.

High-powered hoses are being used to contain the flames, with eight fire engines at the scene.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

