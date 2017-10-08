Crews tackle large fire at Carluke industrial estate
- 8 October 2017
About 30 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a property in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to premises at Castlehill Industrial Estate in Carluke at about 13:20.
High-powered hoses are being used to contain the flames, with eight fire engines at the scene.
There have been no reports of any casualties.