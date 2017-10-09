Image copyright Google

A betting shop worker was threatened with a weapon during a robbery in Ayrshire.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at the Ladbrokes branch in High Street, Maybole, at about 17:35 on Sunday.

The male suspect left with a three figure sum and drove off in a light-coloured car towards John Knox Street.

He was described as in his early 40s, with stubble, and wearing a hooded dark jacket and light-coloured trousers.

Det Insp Fraser Normansell from Ayr CID said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area yesterday evening and may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch."