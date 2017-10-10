Image caption Two men were taken to hospital after the explosion on Bonkle Road in Newmains

A man seriously injured in an explosion at a commercial premises in North Lanarkshire last week has died.

The 23-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the incident on Bonkle Road, Newmains, on 5 October.

Police Scotland confirmed he had died as a result of his injuries on Monday.

A 26-year-old man who was also injured by the blast remains in a "very serious" condition in hospital, police said. It is thought both had suffered severe burns.

Local people said their houses were shaken by the explosion. Some were evacuated but they were later allowed back into their homes.

It is understood the premises may have been near, or part of, Newmains Pastoral Centre. The disused building was formerly used as a retreat centre for the Diocese of Motherwell.

It is believed four people were working in the premises at the time, two of whom were uninjured.

Police Scotland said its joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive was ongoing.