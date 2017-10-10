Man in court over alleged rape of man in Glasgow
10 October 2017
From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has appeared in court charged with a sex attack on another man in Glasgow.
Issa Ibrahim, 31, allegedly raped the 22-year-old between Parnie Street and Trongate on 24 September.
He appeared in private from custody at the city's Sheriff Court.
Ibrahim, from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear next week for a full committal hearing.