Image caption The alleged rape happened between Parnie Street and Trongate

A man has appeared in court charged with a sex attack on another man in Glasgow.

Issa Ibrahim, 31, allegedly raped the 22-year-old between Parnie Street and Trongate on 24 September.

He appeared in private from custody at the city's Sheriff Court.

Ibrahim, from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear next week for a full committal hearing.