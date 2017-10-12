From the section

Image copyright Police handout/Google Image caption Mario Capuano died at the scene of the stabbing

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a man was was stabbed to death in Glasgow when he answered the door.

The body of Mario Tony Capuano was found at a home in Quarrywood Road in Barmulloch on Sunday.

Police Scotland said the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man remains in custody and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.