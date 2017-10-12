Man charged with Mario Tony Capuano death in Glasgow
- 12 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a death in Glasgow.
The body of Mario Tony Capuano, 28, was found at a home in Quarrywood Road in Barmulloch on Sunday.
Michael Begen, also 28, from Glasgow, appeared in private from custody at the city's sheriff court.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.