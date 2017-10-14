Image caption Leah Dixon (left) and Jasmine Agnew were reported missing on Friday night

Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for two missing schoolgirls.

Leah Dixon, 14, and Jasmine Agnew, 12, were reported missing on Friday night after failing to return to their homes in Renfrewshire.

Leah was last seen in Gauze Street, Paisley, at about 09:10 on Friday, while Jasmine left her home in Sandy Road, Renfrew, at about 15:00.

Police believe they may be together and were possibly heading towards Falkirk.

Leah's mother Pauline Dixon appealed on Facebook for help in tracing her daughter.

'Planned in advance'

She wrote: "My 14-year-old daughter Leah Dixon has been missing since teatime Friday evening.

"Her friend is also missing and we think that this is something they have planned in advance.

"The police have searched all of the places she usually hangs about and have had no luck.

"We have heard that she may have travelled to Falkirk/Airdrie and be in a flat in this area."

She added: "Please share this information with your sons and daughters if they know Leah or her friends and if they have seen or been in contact with her in the last day.

"Please share this post as far and wide as you can. Any information no mater how small will be greatly appreciated."

'Increasingly concerned'

Jasmine Agnew, also known as McGowan, is about 5ft 6in tall, with brown wavy hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black puffer jacket and black skinny jeans.

Leah is about 5ft 6in, of slim build and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a grey long-sleeved shirt, black Nike trainers and a black parka jacket with a fur-lined hood. She was carrying a camouflaged bag.

Insp Steven Espie said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the girls given their age and that fact that no-one has heard from them.

"We are checking relevant CCTV footage for any additional information and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the girls to contact us.

"We believe they may have got on a bus and travelled to Falkirk and we are undertaking enquiries to ascertain if that is the case."

Anyone with any information should contact Johnstone Police Station via 101.