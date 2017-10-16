A Paolo Nutini songwriting scholarship has been announced by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

Open to students from anywhere in the world, the first recipient will be chosen in time for the academic year starting in autumn 2018.

The scholarship will allow the successful student to take part in the UWS Masters programme.

The Paisley-born singer is collaborating with the plan, and will teach a masterclass at the university.

Course leader David Scott said: "Our Masters in Music is always full of talented young people, and this initiative will help a talented songwriter to undertake studies with us at the university, regardless of their financial background.

"Paolo is a huge inspiration to young people in Paisley and beyond and we're expecting great excitement across the university when he comes in to teach - from students from all disciplines.

"We are opening the doors now to applications from worthy candidates and we're looking forward to a talent search like no other, assessing candidates on their experience or academic qualifications and their portfolio of work."

UWS Principal Prof Craig Mahoney added: "The opportunity provided by this songwriting scholarship in our School of Media, Culture and Society will allow further enhancement of our long tradition in the music industry.

"This collaboration with Paolo extends the breadth of work we currently offer, but significantly allows us to help create new talent in the creative industries."