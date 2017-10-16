Image caption Inaya Ahmed died in April last year

The grandmother of toddler Inaya Ahmed has told a murder trial that she screamed when she realised her granddaughter was dying.

Noor Ahmed, 60, said her daughter-in-law, murder accused Sadia Ahmed, came downstairs and the child's head was on her shoulder.

Ms Ahmed, 27, is accused of assaulting Inaya Ahmed in April last year at the family home in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Inaya died in hospital days later. Ms Ahmed denies murdering the child.

Noor Ahmed told the jury at the High Court in Glasgow: "I asked 'has Inaya gone to sleep' and Sadia replied 'I have put her to sleep forever.'"

Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked her: "What was Sadia's emotion when she was telling you this," and she responded: "She was normal, she was completely normal.

Neck 'dropped'

"Obviously when she said these words to me I started screaming. I didn't know what else to do.

"I got up to see what was the matter with Inaya. When I held her, her neck dropped to one side. And I screamed."

Ms Ahmed is accused of murdering 14-month-old Inaya at their Glasgow home on 17 April 2016.

Her mother-in-law said she told her husband what had happened and then her son Wacas Ahmed came downstairs and she told him to phone the police and an ambulance.

Mr Kearney said: "Why did you ask him to phone the police?"

Noor Ahmed replied: "Because she had killed Inaya."

She was then asked how long it took from Ms Ahmed coming into the room with Inaya to the 999 call being made and she replied: "It could be seven to eight minutes."

Inaya died at the Royal Hospital for Children on 20 April last year.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.