Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Wilson's body was found near Keir Hardie Avenue in Holytown

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over the death of a man found seriously injured in a North Lanarkshire street.

Twenty-year-old Jack Wilson, from Newarthill, was found unconscious and with serious head injuries on waste ground in Holytown on Saturday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, but Police Scotland said he died on Monday.

The 15-year-old is currently being held in police custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Mr Wilson was discovered at about 22:00 on Saturday in Keir Hardie Avenue.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.