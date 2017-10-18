Image caption Inaya Ahmed died in April last year

A mother accused of murdering her 14-month-old daughter told relatives she wanted an abortion when she found out she was expecting a girl, a court has heard.

Sadia Ahmed is said to have cried a lot and said she wanted a son.

Ms Ahmed is accused of smothering Inaya Ahmed by placing a cushion over her face and shaking her.

The 27-year-old denies murdering her daughter at the family's Glasgow home in April 2016.

Giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow, Inaya's aunt Shagufta Yasmin Ahmed said Sadia was not very happy and cried when she knew she was having a girl.

The witness said the family had told her that an abortion was her decision - but they would be "happy with whatever you have".

"We said to have faith in God and he might give you a son next time," she said.

The prosecution alleges that Inaya was assaulted by her mother on 17 April 2016 and died in the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow three days later.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.