Rapist student got girl, 12, pregnant

Image copyright Google Image caption The attacks took place at a secluded spot near a sports centre in Kilwinning

A 12-year-old girl had an abortion after being raped by an 18-year-old student, a court has heard.

Gary Dryden attacked the girl at least seven times near a sports club in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, after contacting her on Facebook.

Dryden, from Irvine, later told police he initially believed she was 17, but started to think she was 14 because of "how young she looked".

He admitted rape at the High Court in Glasgow and sentence was deferred.

The court heard the girl had only recently celebrated her 12th birthday when she received a friend request from Dryden on Facebook in September 2016.

Prosecutor Gillian Ross said he was "unknown to her" at the time, but they exchanged messages and agreed to see each other.

'Quiet spot'

During one meeting, Dryden suggested they go to a quiet spot close to a sports centre in Kilwinning.

The court heard he told the girl he wanted to have sex with her but she initially thought he was joking.

However, they did go on to have sex and the youngster did not tell anyone what happened.

Ms Ross then said: "A few days after the first incident, they met up.

"This pattern of contact continued and they had sexual intercourse on at least seven occasions, always at the same location."

The 12 year-old later found out she was expecting a baby.

DNA tests

The prosecutor told the court: "She was scared and initially disclosed to a friend that she was pregnant.

"Her parents became involved and, on 28 November last year, she underwent a medical termination in hospital."

It emerged she was almost 12 weeks pregnant at the time.

DNA tests confirmed Dryden, who was a student at James Watt College in Kilwinning at the time, had been the father.

Police later quizzed the teenager and he admitted having sex with the schoolgirl.

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentence for reports.