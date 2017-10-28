Glasgow & West Scotland

Man assaulted in street attack in Glasgow

Police at scene

A man has been injured in an attack in a street in the southside of Glasgow.

Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted in Vennard Gardens in Shawlands at about 11:00.

The emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquires were at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances of what happened.