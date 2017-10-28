Woman raped in lane in Glasgow city centre
- 28 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A police investigation is under way after a 19-year-old woman was raped in a lane in Glasgow city centre.
The attack happened on Renfrew Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances."
The area was cordoned off as officers carried out investigations.