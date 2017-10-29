Image copyright Google Image caption George Street was closed at Montrose Street in the city following the fatal accident

A woman believed to be aged in her 40s has died after being struck by a double-decker bus in Glasgow city centre.

The woman was crossing George Street at about 18:20 on Saturday evening when she was hit by the First Bus.

Police said emergency services attended quickly but the woman died at the scene.

The 48-year-old driver of the bus was uninjured. The road was closed to allow accident investigations to take place.

Police said inquiries into the cause of the incident were ongoing and that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.