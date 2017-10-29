Image copyright Geograph/Nigel Thompson Image caption The boy was killed by a train at Hillfoot Station in East Dunbartonshire

Police say the person killed by a train on Friday night in East Dunbartonshire was a 16-year-old boy from the local area.

Officers had launched an appeal to trace his identity after the incident at Hillfoot Station in Bearsden.

They had originally described the victim as a man, thought to be aged in his 20s.

The British Transport Police said the boy's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

The boy's death is not being treated as suspicious.

'Sadly died'

Police had issued a description of a man in his 20s with short brown hair and facial stubble and who was wearing a grey North Face top with a Mountain Athletics logo, a white Nike t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

They had appealed for anyone who recognised the description to get in contact.

In a statement, police said: "Following an appeal for information yesterday, officers have now identified the person who sadly died after being struck by a train at Hillfoot Station on Friday night as a 16-year-old boy from the local area.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A report will now be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal."