Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened as the friends were returning home from a Halloween party in Uddingston

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after they were attacked by a gang of teenagers as they returned home from a Halloween party.

The victims, aged 26 and 25, were struck with bottles in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, at about 00:15am on Saturday.

Police say two other men, both 26, suffered minor injuries in the incident near Knockburnie Road.

The suspects are white, aged 15 to 17, and wore tracksuits and hooded tops.

The friends were walking through Bothwell Park Industrial Estate, Uddingston, when they were confronted by male and female youths in one of the lanes near Knockburnie Road.

Some of the youths, who were armed with bottles, made off towards the Appledore Estate, Bothwell, following the attack.

Det Con Alan Hamilton, Cambuslang CID, said the victims had been left traumatised.

'Confronted'

He said: "The four friends who were attacked were part of a group of nine friends that had just left a private Halloween party at a bar in Uddingston and were heading home, taking a short cut through the industrial estate, when they were confronted by the youths who had been hanging about the lane there drinking.

"It would appear that there was a very brief verbal exchange between the two groups but then, for no apparent reason, the group attacked the friends with bottles, causing them to fall to the ground where they were further kicked and assaulted.

"One of the 26-year-old men sustained serious facial injuries which will leave permanent scarring.

"The 25-year-old female was struck to the head by a wooden cane that was part of the fancy dress costume, which had been grabbed by the gang and used to assault the friends.

"Understandably, all involved in this incident are traumatised by what has happened. They had just had a really good night out with other friends and family in a local pub and for this completely unprovoked attack to happen as they headed home, is shocking.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area and making local enquiries to identify those responsible, however, would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist their enquiry, to get in touch."