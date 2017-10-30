Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Lucy Haughey won an episode of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me in January 2017

A winner of reality TV show Come Dine with me has been given a three-year community payback order after admitting having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Lucy Haughey, 37, arranged via Facebook for the teenager to come to her house.

She later told a friend what had happened and the friend informed the schoolboy's mother.

Sentencing Haughey, Sheriff Shona Gilroy described her behaviour as "vile".

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old mother-of-three was ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work after posting abusive online messages about her then boyfriend's ex-partner.

The episode of the channel 4 show in which Haughey won the £1,000 prize money was shown in January this year.

'Going to play football'

In this latest case, the court heard Haughey engaged in sexual activity with the 15-year-old boy, who was the son of an acquaintance, on 25 June 2016.

Procurator fiscal depute Claire Whyte said Haughey made arrangements with him via Facebook that they would meet at her home.

She said the teenager told his mother he was "going to play football".

After a friend of Haughey's informed the boy's mother about what had gone on the matter was reported police.

Defence lawyer Michael Gallen said his client was "well aware of the seriousness of the offence".

Haughey was also put her on the sex offender's register for three years and Sheriff Gilroy imposed a three year non-harassment order that she will not contact the teenager or his family.

She told Haughey: "Your conduct in this offence was vile."

Haughey was also branded "disingenuous" and told she presented a "significant risk" of sexual offending towards teenagers known to her.