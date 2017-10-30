Image copyright The Scottish Sun Image caption Nathan Campbell had been out of work for six months

An Ayrshire man has secured a job by standing at the side of the A77 with a cardboard sign.

Nathan Campbell, who was unemployed for six months, had tried to find work by submitting CVs and application forms.

In the half hour he was standing at the side of the dual carriageway, eight vehicles pulled over and he obtained five business cards.

By the end of the week, he had a call back from one driver inviting him to start on the following Monday.

The van driver, who pulled up at the side of the road, told Nathan he admired what he was doing and asked about his skills and experience.

Attention grabbing

Reflecting on the success of his sign, Nathan said: "It was as simple as that, straight to the point, it would grab your attention in two seconds."

Nathan, who had previous experience as a labourer, is now working in the construction industry. He has work lined up until Christmas and remains optimistic for the future.

"If you're in the same kind of situation, and things aren't going the way you want them to go, you need try and think outside the box," he said. "Think about what is going to get you where you want to be, and make the change."

To celebrate his success, he is taking his girlfriend to Amsterdam for the weekend.