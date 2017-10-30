Image caption Inaya Ahmed was alone on a double bed when an ambulance crew responded to a 999 call, the court was told

An ambulance technician told a murder trial he thought it was "odd" that a toddler was lying alone when he and a colleague responded to a 999 call.

Alan Walker was giving evidence at the trial of Sadia Ahmed, 28, who denies murdering her 14-month-old daughter Inaya Ahmed on 17 April last year.

Mr Walker told the High Court in Glasgow the child was lying alone on a double bed at the house in Glasgow.

He said he was surprised to find that no one was tending to the girl.

Mr Walker told the court that he and paramedic Islay McKee arrived at the house at Bernisdale Drive, Drumchapel, Glasgow, at about 11:15.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked Mr Walker: "Where was the child?" and he replied: "The child was lying on a double bed on her own. She was lying face up."

The ambulance man was asked if anyone was tending to Inaya and replied: "No."

'Unusual'

Mr Kearney then said: "How did that strike you at the time?" and Mr Walker responded: "Very odd that no-one was actually hands on with the child."

The prosecutor said: "Is that unusual?" and Mr Walker answered: "Yes."

Mr Walker told the court that Inaya was fully clothed and her hands were above her head and added: "Her skin tone was very blue. She was definitely not breathing and hadn't done for a while."

He was asked what the atmosphere was like in the house and said: "It was quite chaotic. There was a lot of crying and screaming going on."

Mr Kearney asked: "Did anyone in the house say to you what had happened to the girl," and Mr Walker replied: "No."

The ambulance man was asked how that struck him and he responded: "Very strange."

The jury was told that paramedic Ms McKee picked up the child and ran with her to the ambulance and she and Mr Walker took her to hospital.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.