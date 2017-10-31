Glasgow & West Scotland

Elderly man dies after being hit by vehicle in Paisley

Paisley crash scene Image copyright Stephen Gibson /Buchanan Photos
Image caption Police attended the scene of the crash on Hawkhead Road

An 80-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Paisley.

Police were called to a location near the Gulf Garage on Hawkhead Road at 07:15 following reports that the man had been hit.

The road was closed for police to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites