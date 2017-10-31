Three men armed with knives forced their way into a couple's home in North Lanarkshire and robbed them.

The men took a three-figure sum from the house in Rockburn Crescent, Bellshill, at about 15:20 on Monday.

The 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman in the house were uninjured but "badly shaken" by the ordeal, police said.

The three men left the scene in a white vehicle. Police have appealed for witnesses.

The first suspect is white, in his 20s and has a local accent. He is approximately 5ft 6in with a slim to medium build and was wearing a balaclava, a blue-grey jacket and blue-grey tracksuit bottoms.

Yellow mask

The second suspect is white and was wearing a green tracksuit and a green balaclava.

The third suspect is white, of heavy build and was wearing a hooded top and a yellow mask.

Det Con Graeme Lawrence said: "This incident took place in someone's home and has left them feeling fearful, therefore it is vital that we find the three men responsible.

"Officers have been gathering any relevant CCTV footage and have been speaking to local residents, however are also looking to witnesses to help with inquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Wishaw Police Station.