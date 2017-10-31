East Kilbride man's death treated as unexplained
- 31 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are treating the death of a 36-year-old man in East Kilbride as unexplained.
Officers were called to a property on Lyttleton at 20:25 on Monday.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death"
A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.