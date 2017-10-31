A convicted rapist who preyed on young girls during a campaign of sexual abuse has been jailed for 13 years.

William Wingate, 58, molested five girls and raped three of them in houses and cars in the west of Scotland between 1986 and 1997.

His youngest victim was just six years old. He raped her when she was eight.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Beckett told Wingate: "It is plain that such offending has terrible, long-term consequences for your victims."

He said: "I do consider it necessary to impose a substantial sentence of imprisonment in order to punish you and to seek to deter you and others from abusing children."

The judge said Wingate, formerly of Lockerbie, had an extensive record of convictions including significant crimes of violence.

And he told him that he would remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely following his latest convictions for sex crimes.

Wingate had denied a string of charges of sexual abuse but was earlier found guilty of 10 charges.

He carried out the abuse at houses in Paisley and Johnstone, in Renfrewshire, and Glasgow and in cars and at a wooded area.

Subjected to abuse

He made indecent advances to his first victim when she was nine.

Wingate went on to molest a six-year-old girl in a motor vehicle, then raped her when she was eight years old.

Wingate abused and exposed himself to a third girl in Paisley during four years of offending against the child from 1989, when she was aged eight. She was also raped.

He targeted another eight-year-old from 1990 at addresses in Paisley and Johnstone and in a car in Paisley, Johnstone and Greenock. He also raped the girl after she turned 12.

His final victim was also subjected to abuse by him from the age of eight in the south side of Glasgow and Johnstone, and in a vehicle on roads in Paisley, Johnstone and Glasgow.

Wingate continued to protest his innocence, the court heard.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy said that Wingate, who has a previous conviction for a similar type of offence, had made it clear he expected to receive "a significant custodial sentence".

She added that Wingate had made it clear that he would not co-operate with the authorities in any attempts to reduce the risk he posed.