Police hunt for absconded prisoner

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Members of the public have been warned not to approach Walter Bett

A prisoner has gone missing while taking part in an external work placement in Glasgow.

Walter Bett, 39, was last seen at about 08:25 near Crow Wood Golf Course in Muirhead.

He is a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie and is described as 5ft 8in tall, with a stocky build, short, receding brown hair and brown eyes.

The public have been warned not to approach him, but to contact the police.

Bett was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, striped navy top, blue jeans and black Nike trainers with red laces and sole, a grey baseball cap and was carrying a rucksack.