A man in a wheelchair has been taken to hospital after being hit by an articulated lorry.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 11:45 in Dalrymple Street in Greenock.

The road has been closed while officers carry out an investigation into the crash.

The injured man, who is in his 40s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. There is no information about his condition.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations response team, a manager and the trauma team to the scene.

"One male patient in his 40s was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital accompanied by the trauma team."