An ambulance has been destroyed after it burst into flames outside a Glasgow hospital.

The vehicle caught fire near Stobhill Hospital at about 13:50 on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had not been responding to an emergency and that there was no patient on board at the time of the fire.

No-one was injured in the incident and the fire has now been extinguished. An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been started.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 13:50 on Wednesday, 1 November to reports of an ambulance on fire outside Stobhill Hospital, Glasgow.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using high powered hoses to tackle and extinguish the flames.

"Crews currently remain in attendance."

