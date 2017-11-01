Image copyright Stephen Gibson /Buchanan Photos Image caption The 80-year-old was hit by the car at about 07:15 on Tuesday

An 80-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Paisley has been named by police.

John Moncrieff, from Paisley, was crossing Hawkhead Road near the Gulf Garage at about 07:15 on Tuesday when he was hit by the car.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra involved was uninjured but left "badly shaken", police said.

Mr Moncrieff died at the scene. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

Sgt Kenneth Malaney said: "I would like to appeal to any motorists who were travelling on Hawkhead Road, in either direction, around the time of the incident to contact us.

"In particular, if anyone has any dashcam footage which may have captured any information which could assist our investigation."