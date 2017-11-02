A shop assistant has been robbed at knifepoint during an attack in Hamilton.

Detectives have appealed for information following the raid on McColl's Store in Fleming Way at about 19:15 on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old member of staff was not injured but was said to be "badly shaken". His attacker grabbed money from the till before running off.

The suspect is about 5ft 7in tall and was wearing a dark Parka jacket.

He was also wearing black jeans, black trainers with a white sole, and a white baseball cap.

Det Sgt Martin McKendrick, of Police Scotland, said: "I'm appealing to people who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"It may be that the suspect was loitering outside the shop before committing the crime or someone could have seen him run off from the shop.

"At the time, this may not have seemed unusual or suspicious but in light of a local shop being targeted in a robbery, your information could prove vital."