Man in wheelchair hit by lorry in Greenock in 'serious' condition
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an articulated lorry is in a serious condition in hospital.
The 41-year-old was hit by the lorry as he crossed Dalrymple Street, Greenock, at about 11:45 on Wednesday.
He is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The 52-year-old lorry driver was uninjured.
Road closures were put in place to allow officers to investigate. Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident to contact them.