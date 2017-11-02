Image copyright Elizabeth Whitehead

A family is celebrating the arrival of an extra-special baby who shares his birthday with both his mother and his grandfather.

Logan McLatchie is the third generation of his family to be born on 27 October.

He was born in Glasgow on the day his mother, Catherine, turned 34, and his grandfather, Philip Hutchinson, celebrated his 70th.

Mrs McLatchie, a teacher, told the BBC Scotland website Logan was a perfect birthday present.

He was due on 22 October, but when she went into labour four days later, she hoped he could time his arrival with her big day.

"I went into labour on the Thursday and the closer it got to midnight, I was thinking 'don't come out yet, don't come out yet'," she said.

Logan was born, weighing 8lb 8oz (3.8kg), at 03:55 on the Friday.

Party plans

It was also a special day for her father, who travelled from his home near Berwick-upon-Tweed, to see his daughter and new grandson on their shared birthday.

"My dad's not an emotional person but in the photograph of the three of us in the hospital, he looks really emotional, I think," Mrs McLatchie said.

"He was quite proud and I think quite pleased that it happened that way."

She admitted that her father's birthday was often overlooked in favour of her own when she was growing up.

And she knows the same is likely to happen as Logan gets older.

"Logan can have his birthday during the day, and I'll celebrate mine at night," she said.

"He'll be 15 when I'm 50 so I'm already thinking about a big party that year."

Logan is now settling into the family home with his father, Fraser, an investment executive and two older sisters, three-year-old Isla, and Finlay, two.

"Logan is quite chilled out. He's a bit overly loved. His two sisters adore him," Mrs McLatchie added.