A man jailed for attempted murder was caught with almost £200,000 of drugs and a gun after being freed on licence.

William Wilson, 37, was held by police in August after raids at two flats in Glasgow's Garthamlock and Carntyne.

A large haul of heroin and cannabis along with a bolt-action rifle and ammunition were seized.

Wilson pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to being concerned in the supply of drugs and two firearms charges. Sentence was deferred.

The court heard he was released on life licence having been convicted of attempted murder in Kent in 2009.

Wilson, who had moved there from Glasgow, left a man with serious facial injuries after attacking him in a taxi queue.

He was ordered at the time to serve a minimum of six-and-a half years.