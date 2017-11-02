Hamilton Park Racecourse has unveiled plans for a multi-million pound hotel development on its grounds.

The 118-room Hampton by Hilton franchise is to be built on what is currently the main public car park of the racecourse.

The £10m project is expected to create up to 20 new jobs and double the size of the business within three years.

Hamilton Park Racecourse Co Ltd have submitted a formal planning application to South Lanarkshire Council.

They expect the hotel to generate an additional £5.9m per year in additional visitor expenditure in the area.

Hamilton Park Racecourse chief executive Vivien Currie said: "As a Lanarkshire business we are incredibly excited by the core economic and regenerative objectives at the heart of this project and have no doubt that the site will excel as a venue, taking Hamilton Park to the next level."

The hotel has been designed by local practice, ICA Architects. It will be constructed in a modular fashion, so as to cause minimal disruption to the area.

It will include a 90 space private car park for hotel patrons but on site parking during race days will still be available to spectators.

The racecourse currently attracts over 100,000 visitors each year, hosting race fixtures, concerts, weddings and corporate events.