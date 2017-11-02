Image copyright PA

Benedict Cumberbatch has been out on the streets of Glasgow again as filming continues for his new show Melrose.

The Scottish city is doubling for New York in scenes for the drama, based on Edward St Aubyn's series of Patrick Melrose novels.

Image copyright PA

Sporting an eye patch, Cumberbatch has been filming around Glasgow over the past few days, with streets in the city centre standing in for Manhattan.

The Barras was transformed to look like a New York meat market on Wednesday.

Image copyright Press Eye

The Sky Atlantic and Showtime joint venture has been written by One Day author David Nicholls and stars Luther and Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma.

It is thought the series will air in 2018 and will also be shot in locations in London and the south of France.

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA