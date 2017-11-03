Man in wheelchair hit by lorry in Greenock dies in hospital
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an articulated lorry has died in hospital.
The 41-year-old was hit by the lorry as he crossed Dalrymple Street, Greenock, at about 11:45 on Wednesday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died there on Thursday.
The 52-year-old lorry driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident to contact them.