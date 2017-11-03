Image copyright Police handout Image caption Members of the public have been warned not to approach Walter Bett

Police have renewed their appeal to trace a convicted killer who went missing while taking part in an external work placement in Glasgow.

Walter Bett, 39, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, was last seen near Crow Wood Golf Course, Muirhead, at about 08:25 on Tuesday.

Police said he may be in the Fairhill area of Hamilton and possibly in the surrounding areas.

The public have been warned not to approach him but to contact police.

Bett is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build, with short, receding brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, striped navy top, blue jeans and black Nike trainers with red laces and sole, a grey baseball cap and was carrying a rucksack.