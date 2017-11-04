Man dies after early morning house fire
- 4 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has died following a house fire in Dumbarton.
Emergency service were called to the blaze at a property in Smollett Road at 00:45.
Firefighters said the fire was under control, but a man had died as a result of the incident.