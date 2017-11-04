Missing Barlinnie prisoner Walter Bett arrested
4 November 2017
A prisoner who went missing while taking part in an external work placement in Glasgow has been arrested.
Walter Bett, 39, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, absconded while working near Crow Wood Golf Course, Muirhead, on Tuesday morning.
Police Scotland said a 39-year-old man had been detained and was now in custody.