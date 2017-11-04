Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near Kingspark Avenue and Castlemilk road

A 16-year-old boy was forced to flee from two attackers who were carrying weapons in Glasgow.

The youth was injured when trouble flared in the King's Park area of the city on Friday night.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 21:50 in Kingspark Avenue and Castlemilk Road.

The victim ran to an address in Montford Avenue where emergency services were called. He was treated in hospital but released on Saturday.

Det Sgt Martin McKendrick, of Cambuslang CID, said: "Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and officers are currently checking CCTV and speaking to people living locally.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Kings Park Avenue and Castlemilk Road last night, who may have witnessed an altercation or anything else suspicious, to please come forward.

"In particular, I would like to speak to the person who called 101 to report that they saw two males in possession of weapons in the area."