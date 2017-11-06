Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Image caption Bonfire night is typically the busiest night of the year for the service

Scottish fire crews were targeted on bonfire night in incidents that fire chiefs have called "completely unacceptable".

Crews had missiles thrown at them at 11 events as they tried to fight fires.

They responded to about 330 incidents on Guy Fawkes night between 17:00 and 22:00 while taking more than 800 calls in that time.

Lewis Ramsay, assistant chief officer of Scottish Fire and Rescue, warned that offenders would be tracked down.

He said: "We will also work to identify those responsible and we will pass that intelligence to our police partners which can result in a variety of consequences - and potentially affect future employment prospects.

"This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues, including the police when they have to escort us at the scene. This cannot be condoned."

In Rutherglen's Western Avenue one fire crew came under attack by a group of youths when they were called to an incident at about 17:30.

Mr Ramsay added: "Attacks on emergency responders are completely unacceptable and I am sure the public would be outraged by incidents where their firefighters have been targeted while working to protect people and property."

Bonfire night is typically the busiest night of the year for the service with Scottish Fire and Rescue previously warning spectators to avoid unofficial or do-it-yourself events.