Image caption Robert Lovelock, who is also known as Robert MacDonald, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow

A man who reversed over his girlfriend has been jailed for five years.

Robert Lovelock, 27, from New Stevenston, drove his car over Nicole Allan after she told him he was too drunk to drive.

He admitted pushing Miss Allan to the ground and then reversing over her to the danger of her life on 10 April at Farm Road, Hamilton.

He also admitted striking her step-sister Elizabeth Canavan on the body with the car.

Originally charged with the attempted murder of Miss Allan, Lovelock's plea to the lesser offence was accepted at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court heard that he also uses the name Robert MacDonald.

'Had a disagreement'

Judge Sean Murphy QC told him: "This is your fifth conviction for violence. You present a significant danger to the public."

Judge Murphy ordered Lovelock to be monitored in the community for three years after his release.

The court heard that couple had been visiting Ms Allan's relatives and at 22:00 he said he wanted to go home.

Prosecutor Allan Nicol said: "They had a disagreement and Nicole Allan told the accused she was not leaving as her mother had arranged to pick them up and that he could not drive as he had been drinking."

The row continued outside the relative's house on the driveway. Lovelock got into his car and their was a struggle as Ms Allan, accompanied by her step-sister, Ms Canavan, tried to stop him driving away.

Lovelock got out of the car, pushed Ms Allan to the ground and then attempted to drive off.

She leaned into the car through the front passenger window and was dragged a short distance before she fell to the ground.

At this point Lovelock stopped the car and then reversed, knocking Ms Canavan to the ground and driving over Ms Allan who was still lying on the ground.

Fibres found

Lovelock then drove forward and got out the car and spoke to Ms Allan, before driving off.

Ms Canavan and her partner helped Ms Allan into their home and called police and an ambulance.

Ms Allan was taken to Hairmyres Hospital suffering from a cut to her forehead and bruising to her body and elbow and tenderness in her lumbar area.

Ms Canavan suffered a fracture to a wrist bone.

Mr Nicol said: "At the time of the accident, although it was dark, the street lights were on and the accused would have been able to see Nicole Allan and Elizabeth Canavan and would have been fully aware of their presence."

The court heard that fibres from Ms Allan's top were found on the car's axle and marks were found on the rear of the car consistent with her head and upper body coming into contact with it as it reversed over her.

Lovelock also admitted assaulting Ms Allan at his Motherwell home on 13 January.