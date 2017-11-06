Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked as she worked in Catrine Convenience Store

A woman shop worker is in a critical condition after she was seriously assaulted by a man during a robbery.

The 63-year-old was attacked even though she gave the suspect a sum of cash at the Catrine Convenience Store where she was working in Ayrshire.

The incident happened at about 14:35 on Sunday 5 November in the shop in St Germain Street, Catrine.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder. The robber was white, 5ft 10, and slim with short dark hair.

Police said the man got in through a rear entrance and threatened the assistant with a knife and another heavy blunt weapon.

The shop worker handed over a sum of cash, believed to be four figures.

However, the man attacked her and left the shop via the rear exit.

Injured

Emergency services were called by a member of the public who found the woman lying injured.

She was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is being treated for serious head injuries.

Hospital staff described her condition as critical.

The perpetrator was wearing a dark-coloured Lonsdale tracksuit hooded top with white piping down each arm, a pink scarf covering his face, dark coloured baseball cap and black gloves.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus: "This is an appalling and senseless crime on this defenceless woman.

"She had handed him over a large sum of money, so there was absolutely no need for him to attack her in the violent and sickening way he did.

"He obviously has no conscience and must be caught.

"Yesterday afternoon at the time of the incident, the local area would have been busy and I'm sure that someone would have seen this man with his distinctive pink scarf wrapped round him face."