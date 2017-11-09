Image copyright Google Image caption Ansar Shah was stabbed to death in a car park on Ayr's seafront

A man has been arrested in connection with a death in South Ayrshire more than 24 years ago.

Ansar Shah, 36, was stabbed to death in a car park on Ayr's seafront on 4 October 1993.

Police Scotland said a 51-year-old man had been arrested on a European arrest warrant in Frankfurt, Germany.

Proceedings to bring the arrested man back to Scottish jurisdiction are expected to begin "in due course", officers said.

The arrest was made after a joint operation involving Police Scotland, the UK National Crime Agency and the authorities in France and Germany.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bell, from Police Scotland's homicide governance review, said: "Police Scotland is committed to pursuing those persons who are allegedly responsible for the gravest of crimes.

"Time and location is no barrier to the efforts and determination of our staff and partners to pursue justice for victims and their loved ones."