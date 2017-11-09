Glasgow & West Scotland

Police called over baby's head injuries

South Glasgow Hospitals Campus Image copyright John Young

Police are investigating after an 11-month-old baby was taken to a hospital in Glasgow with serious head injuries.

The child was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at about 17:30 on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage and that their investigation into the incident was continuing.

The condition of the child is currently unknown.

