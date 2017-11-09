Police called over baby's head injuries
- 9 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police are investigating after an 11-month-old baby was taken to a hospital in Glasgow with serious head injuries.
The child was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at about 17:30 on Monday.
Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage and that their investigation into the incident was continuing.
The condition of the child is currently unknown.