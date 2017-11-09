Man arrested over alleged drive-by shooting in Drumchapel
- 9 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged drive-by shooting at a house in Glasgow.
No-one was injured in the incident, which happened just before 23:45 on 27 September on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel.
The man is currently in police custody and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.