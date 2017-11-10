Image copyright GLaird/Geograph Image caption The gang has just got off a train at Milngavie Station when they attacked the schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy was thrown to the ground and stamped on by a group of up to 10 teenagers in a random attack at a train station.

The unprovoked assault happened at about 19:45 in East Dunbartonshire on Saturday.

A large group of teenagers had just got off the train at Milngavie station when they launched their assault.

The boy was knocked to the ground, kicked and stamped on, leaving him with several injuries.

He suffered multiple cuts and bumps to the head - one of which required five stitches - and a black eye.

The teenagers, both male and female, are described as being in their mid to late teens.

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police or Crimestoppers.