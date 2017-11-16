Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested for schoolgirl sex assault

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl.

Police said the schoolgirl was approached by a man in Langton Crescent, Pollok, Glasgow at 17:10 on Tuesday.

A member of the public stopped to help her and raised the alarm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault."

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.

