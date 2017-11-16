Govanhill Baths awarded £500,000 grant

Image copyright Hall Black and Douglas Image caption Image of the new Govanhill Baths

Glasgow City Council have awarded a £500,000 grant to support plans to bring back swimming to the former Govanhill Baths.

The funding for Govanhill Baths Community Trust (GBCT) represents a major boost in its bid to raise £6.68m.

GBCT aims to reopen the former ladies and learner pools at the facility and carry out a wider package of work.

Should the trust achieve its target work will start on Phase 1B of the restoration plan in May 2019.

It is hoped the council support will encourage the other funding bodies working with GBCT to provide financial backing for the project.

As well as opening the two smaller pools at the baths, work will be carried out to ensure the building itself is wind and watertight.

Other facilities such as a Turkish spa, a gymnasium, a community kitchen and an events and arts space form part of the blueprint.

The bid to re-open the main swimming pool remains a longer term goal.

Councillor Kenny McLean, City Convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm, praised the progress that has been made.

He said: "Govanhill Baths Community Trust is now able to put forward a far more robust proposal that points towards a sustainable future for the baths.

"I am very hopeful this funding will encourage the other funders the trust has been working with to commit fully to backing Govanhill Baths."

Health boost

Mr McLean said hitting the overall funding target will help the trust secure the fabric of the building and open up a wide range of facilities at the baths.

He added: "This is sure to enhance the use of the facility and provide a great boost to the health and well-being of the wider Govanhill community."

The fund raising effort for the baths trust has recently been boosted by a community shares issues, which has already brought in £70,000.

Decisions on funding bids to the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund are due in March and, if positive, these could net GBCT a total of £2.4m.

Smaller funding bids have also have been lodged with eight other funding organisations.

Fatima Uygun, GBCT Trust Manager, said more than £6.1m has been raised so far.

She said: "We are delighted that the City Administration Committee has decided to fund our project.

"This is vital to the completion of the project and we are very grateful to the Council and City Government for their continued support.

"The restoration of the facilities in Govanhill is crucial to our community, the city government have promised to 'let good things happen' and they are certainly putting their money where their mouth is."