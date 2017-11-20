Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened after the boy and his friends left the shopping centre and headed towards the pirate ship playpark

A 12-year-old boy required surgery after being chased and punched outside a shopping centre near Glasgow.

Police said the victim and three friends had just left Braehead at about 14:30 on Saturday when they were involved in an argument with another group of teenagers.

They were chased and the boy was assaulted at the stairs near the Krispy Kreme donut shop.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to the "violent" attack.

The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and had surgery for a facial injury.

The suspect was described as 12 to 13 years old, 5ft 6in in height, of slim build, with red hair which was shaved in at the sides and longer and combed back on the top. He was wearing a black jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

Det Con Laura Watt from Paisley CID said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the Braehead area on Sunday afternoon and may have noticed a group of teenage boys at the rear of the shopping centre, or indeed the assault itself, to please come forward."