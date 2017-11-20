Image caption The court heard that Robertson cleaned at a number of properties in Glasgow and Bearsden

A cleaner has admitted stealing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and money from houses where she worked.

Clare Robertson, 43, took property from addresses in Glasgow's west end and Tradeston, as well as Bearsden.

At one, she stole rings with "much sentimental value" from a 75-year-old woman who lived with her husband, 82. The rings were never found.

Robertson, of Yoker, pleaded guilty to several charges including five thefts between June 2015 and October 2016.

She also admitted two charges of "converting criminal property" by using jewellery to secure loans for £1,000 and £400.

The court heard Robertson was employed as a cleaner at a house in Cleveden Drive between June 2015 and June 2016.

The owner noticed that items of jewellery including a £4,000 diamond ring, six gold bangles and two silver rings were missing.

In June 2016, Robertson used the diamond to secure a £1,000 loan at a pawnbrokers in Knightswood, It was later returned.

While working at a house at Highburgh Road, Glasgow, between May and October 2015, Robertson stole a £50 Amazon voucher and a jar of 20p coins thought to contain £2,200.

Elderly couple

Fiscal depute Lauren Staunton said Robertson worked between March and April 2016 at a property in Bearsden where she cleaned for an elderly couple who were 82 and 75.

Eight rings were taken including an engagement ring with a large sapphire and six diamonds.

She said the jewellery could not be professionally valued but had "much sentimental value".

Robertson took six rings worth £2,850 at a second property in Bearsden.

The court heard while she was working as a cleaning at a property in Tradeston on September 30, 2016 the owner noticed three rings worth £7,900 were missing.

Ms Staunton said: "The complainer on that occasion contacted the accused who said that she didn't have the rings.

"She thereafter spoke to her on October 10 whereby the accused advised that she was being treated for depression and couldn't remember what she had done that day.

"She advised the complainer she would assist her getting her jewellery back. The jewellery was thereafter recovered."

Four hundred US dollars and a bottle filled with 50p and £1 coins were also taken but were not returned.

One of the rings was used to secure a £400 loan at a shop in Patrick but was returned to its owner.

Robertson wept as Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC remanded her in custody and deferred sentence until next month.